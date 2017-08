April 19 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp:

* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results

* Achieved qtrly average production rate of 590 boe/d (91 pct oil), representing a 14 pct increase over q3 of 2016

* Qtrly generated $2.2 million in revenue, a 48 pct increase over same quarter in 2015