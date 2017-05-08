FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group Q1 revenue rises 7 pct
May 8, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Group Q1 revenue rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc:

* Hemisphere Media Group announces first quarter 2017 financial results and affirms full-year guidance

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $33.2 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - net income was $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 2% as compared to comparable period in 2016

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - company affirms its forecast of mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

