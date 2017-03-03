FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Q4 revenue rose 9 pct to $39.4 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media Q4 revenue rose 9 pct to $39.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc:

* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $39.4 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - forecasting mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc says forecasting mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc- forecasting mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017

* Hemisphere Media Group - expects funding requirements for both joint ventures will be $30.0 to $35.0 million in aggregate for year ending December 31, 2017

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc qtrly net income $5.9 million versus $4.9 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - joint venture opportunity with Canal Uno in Colombia to launch a national broadcast network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.