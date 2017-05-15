FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly loss per share $0.11

* Hemispherx Biopharma- Have begun to generate and can now reasonably project growing future revenues from newly manufactured lots of ampligen for 2017

* Hemispherx Biopharma - Bridge loan established on May 12 to assist in funding expenses of manufacturing Ampligen to generate revenues for 2017, 2018

* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc - Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were about $3.7 million at March 31, 2017 versus $5.9 million as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

