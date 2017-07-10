July 10 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
* Hemispherx updates status of immuno-oncology program in
pancreatic cancer
* Hemispherx Biopharma-12 pancreatic patients currently
undergoing treatment with single-agent ampligen immuno-oncology
therapy in early access program
* Hemispherx Biopharma- Ampligen appears to be generally
well-tolerated by pancreatic patients in program, top line data
expected to be reported before year-end
* Hemispherx Biopharma-laying plans for cancer trials of
Ampligen in U.S.; working on plans to expand early access to
Ampligen to other european countries
