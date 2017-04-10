FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemostemix announces CDN$4,400,000 senior secured debt financing
April 10, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hemostemix announces CDN$4,400,000 senior secured debt financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Hemostemix Inc

* Hemostemix announces CDN$4,400,000 senior secured debt financing and plans to undertake a private placement for up to CDN$8,000,000

* Hemostemix Inc- agreement reached with Wood Capital Ltd on a non-brokered senior secured debt financing of CDN$4.4 million in one or more tranches

* Hemostemix Inc- agreement also contemplates co to complete private placement or placements of a minimum of CDN$4.4 million up to a maximum of $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

