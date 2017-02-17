BRIEF-e'grand repurchases 145,000 shares
* Says it repurchased 145,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of totally 99,942,600 yen in total, as of Feb. 17
Feb 17 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to major plan
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis
* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)