PRECIOUS-Gold firm on weak U.S. data, North Korea concerns

* Gold hovers above the 100-day moving average * Gold may end bounce in $1,229-$1,236.60 range - technicals * Platinum hits near two-week high (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 15 Gold prices inched up on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data from the U.S. and a missile test by North Korea over the weekend pressured the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,231.06 per ounce at 0529 GMT and hovered just above the 100-