Italy - Factors to watch on July 10
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 10 Henan Xinye Textile Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C5G7u6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
DUBAI, July 9 Royal Jordanian and Kuwait Airways are the latest Middle East carriers to be exempted from an in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on flights to the United States.