March 20 (Reuters) - Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd

* Says it plans to purchase 50.2 percent stake in a Henan new energy company for at least 301.2 million yuan ($43.63 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nCnrDR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)