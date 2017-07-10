BRIEF-Jih Lin Technology lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.8
* Says it lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.8, effective July 31
July 10 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd
* Says it expects net loss of 222-227 million yuan ($32.63-$33.37 million) in H1 versus net profit of 1.8 million yuan a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sGNdpr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8026 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.8, effective July 31
TOKYO, July 10 Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Himani Sarkar)