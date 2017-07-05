BRIEF-China Health enters RMB120 million framework agreement
* Company and a third party entered into a framework agreement
July 5 Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp against Tianrui Holding Company
* Petitioners alleged that Tianrui, CSI, directors of Shanshui Cement caused Shanshui Cement to perform misconduct which directly/indirectly benefit Tianrui
* Petitioners further asserted that alleged conspiracy has harmed interest of shareholders of shanshui cement
* According to Shanshui Cement announcement, board of directors of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition
* According to Wong's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition
BERLIN Ties between China and Germany are about to enter a new phase, China's president said, as he met the German chancellor before a G20 summit that is expected to highlight their differences with the United States on a host of issues.