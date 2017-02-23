FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Heng Xin China updates on suspected misappropriation of funds in Shanxi Zhongze Heng Yuan Biological Technology
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 23, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Heng Xin China updates on suspected misappropriation of funds in Shanxi Zhongze Heng Yuan Biological Technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd

* Update on suspected misappropriation of funds in Shanxi Zhongze Heng Yuan Biological Technology Company Limited

* There is no evidence showing that this fund transfer was authorized or made known to board or board of directors of Beijing Kaiqiao at relevant time

* "Company cannot rule out possibility that this fund transfer might have been conducted without proper authority of company or Beijing Kaiqiao"

* Declared suspension of executive duties of relevant officers of group who are suspected to be involved in suspected misappropriation

* Company has instructed its legal advisers to commence legal actions against suspected wrongdoers

* Has demanded all the relevant officers to immediately hand out all company seals and chops and bank passwords

* Special committee is not entirely convinced by the alleged explanations

* Special committee discovered that misappropriated fund was subsequently transferred by first fund recipient to another PRC co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.