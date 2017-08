March 21 (Reuters) - Hengan International Group Co Ltd :

* FY continuing operations revenue RMB 19.28 billion versus RMB 18.66 billion

* FY continuing operations net profit RMB 3.47 billion versus RMB 3.23 billion

* Board of directors declared a final dividend of RMB1.10 per share for year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: