BRIEF-Household equipment maker Vatti cuts share issue size to 500 mln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 500 million yuan ($73.53 million) from 550 million yuan previously
July 5 Hengdian Group Dmegc Magnetics Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to buy high-tech materials maker Zhaojing Inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tL6tFr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on July 6