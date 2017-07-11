July 11Hengfeng Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.6 million yuan to 15.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is steady improvement of sales revenue and operating income

