BRIEF-Link Mobility Group: Norsk Tipping signs a new agreement on mobile
* NORSK TIPPING AS SIGNS A NEW AGREEMENT WITH LINK MOBILITY AS ON MOBILE
June 28Hengfeng Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JhtpJD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NORSK TIPPING AS SIGNS A NEW AGREEMENT WITH LINK MOBILITY AS ON MOBILE
* AT END OF MAY, MAILUP BUSINESS UNIT ORDERS ACQUIRED FROM CLIENTS IN ONE MONTH EXCEEDED 621K EURO LEVEL, A 25% INCREASE YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)