BRIEF-Hengtai Securities receives disciplinary action verdict from Asset Management Association of China
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 18 minutes ago

BRIEF-Hengtai Securities receives disciplinary action verdict from Asset Management Association of China

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hengtai Securities Co Ltd

* On 28 July 2017, company received disciplinary action verdict from Asset Management Association of China

* AMAC resolved to suspend acceptance of filing by co for its asset- backed specialized schemes for a period of six months commencing from 1 August 2017

* Disciplinary action has not yet had any material impact on operation performance of company

* Upon expiration of suspension, company shall submit a rectification report to inner Mongolia regulatory bureau of CSRC and AMAC

* At present, company is under normal operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

