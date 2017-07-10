July 10Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 7.8 million yuan to set up a Jiangsu-based information security technology company with National Research Center for Information Technology Security of Jiangsu branch

* Says it will hold 78 percent stake in the information security technology company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7G4XSa

