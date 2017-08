May 16 (Reuters) - Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd :

* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A

