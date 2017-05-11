FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hennessy Advisors to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Hennessy Advisors Inc

* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Rainier U.S. Equity Funds

* Hennessy Advisors - Assets related to rainier mid cap equity fund and rainier small/mid cap equity fund to merge into hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund

* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Assets related to rainier large cap fund will merge into Hennessy Cornerstone large growth fund

* Says shareholders of Rainier U.S. Funds will become shareholders of Hennessy Funds

* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Transaction has been structured with intention that it qualify as a tax-free reorganization

* Hennessy Advisors - Shareholders of Rainier U.S. Funds should not recognize any gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as result of transaction

* Hennessy Advisors Inc - Signed a definitive agreement with Manning & Napier Group, LLC and Rainier Investment Management, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

