FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Henry Group terminates negotiation with Potential Purchaser regarding Possible Transaction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Henry Group terminates negotiation with Potential Purchaser regarding Possible Transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Henry Group Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares

* Negotiation with potential purchaser in respect of possible transaction was terminated

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 20 April 2017

* Termination of negotiation in respect of possible transaction would have no adverse impact on financial position of co

* No formal or legally binding agreement for possible transaction has been entered into between potential vendors and potential purchaser Source (bit.ly/2pBnBcm) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.