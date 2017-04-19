BRIEF-Henry Group terminates negotiation with Potential Purchaser regarding Possible Transaction

April 19 (Reuters) - Henry Group Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares
* Negotiation with potential purchaser in respect of possible transaction was terminated
* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 20 April 2017
* Termination of negotiation in respect of possible transaction would have no adverse impact on financial position of co
* No formal or legally binding agreement for possible transaction has been entered into between potential vendors and potential purchaser Source (bit.ly/2pBnBcm) Further company coverage: