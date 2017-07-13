BRIEF-Henry Group to dispose stake in Seedtime International

July 13 (Reuters) - Henry Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announces transaction in relation to disposal of entire equity interests in seedtime international limited

* Deal at a consideration of HK$965 million

* Rose City Group , company and Prime Magic Holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Group expects to realise an estimated gain of approximately HK$3.7 million from disposal

* Rose City as vendor agreed to sell sale share and to assign debt