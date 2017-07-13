FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 minutes
BRIEF-Henry Group to dispose stake in Seedtime International
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 2 minutes

BRIEF-Henry Group to dispose stake in Seedtime International

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Henry Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announces transaction in relation to disposal of entire equity interests in seedtime international limited

* Deal at a consideration of HK$965 million

* Rose City Group , company and Prime Magic Holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Group expects to realise an estimated gain of approximately HK$3.7 million from disposal

* Rose City as vendor agreed to sell sale share and to assign debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.