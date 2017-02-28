Feb 28 Henry Morgan Ltd

* JB Financial Group announced a further $8 million to $10 million capital raising for implementing a potential acquisition currently under negotiation

* JB Financial Group also confirmed its intention previously announced to market, to apply for an ASX listing by mid-2017

* Management of JB Financial Group further confirmed their internal forecast net profit of $5.579 million for fiscal year 2017