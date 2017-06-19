BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
June 19 Henry Morgan Ltd:
* Refers to ASIC issuing interim stop order in respect of prospectus for bonus options lodged by co on 2 June
* Says is in process of providing further information in response to a statement of concerns issued by ASIC
* requested ASX to suspend trading in its shares and its existing options
* Hopes to finalise certain transactions to announce to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing