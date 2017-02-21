FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Henry Schein reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.88
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Henry Schein reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc

* Henry Schein reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.17 to $7.30

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.73

* Q4 sales $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.08 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.88 excluding items

* Henry Schein Inc- affirming guidance for 2017 diluted EPS that represents growth of 16 pct to 18 pct

* Henry Schein Inc - at close of Q4, Henry Schein had $250 million authorized for future repurchases of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

