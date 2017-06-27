BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 Henry Schein Inc:
* Henry Schein settles litigation
* Henry Schein - settled litigation with Sourceone dental that will result in a $0.04 per share charge when co reports its second-quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.