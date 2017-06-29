BRIEF-Boon Koon Group announces joint development agreement between unit and Platinum Eminent
* Announces joint development agreement between Platinum Eminent and BKG Development
June 29 Herald Holdings Ltd:
* Directors will recommend a final dividend of HK4 cents per share
* FY revenue HK$1.10 billion versus HK$1.53 billion
* FY net profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$50.1 million, representing an increase of 28 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces joint development agreement between Platinum Eminent and BKG Development
June 29 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it terminated its agreement to buy Rite Aid Corp, and would instead buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores and some distribution centers for $5.18 billion in cash.