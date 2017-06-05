BRIEF-Herbalife Ltd expects Q2 adj. earnings in range of $0.95 to $1.15 per share

June 4 (Reuters) - Herbalife Ltd:

* Herbalife says in May 90 percent of us sales were documented purchases by consumers, comprised of more than three million receipted retail transactions

* Herbalife Ltd says in May, results far exceed the 80 percent threshold called for in the company's agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission

* Sees Q2 revenues to fall by 6-2 percent

* Herbalife Ltd sees Q2 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to $0.95

* Herbalife Ltd sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.95 to $1.15

* Herbalife Ltd sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.30 to $3.70; sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.10 to $4.50

* Herbalife ltd sees FY 2017 net sales to rise by 0.5 percent-3.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $4.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: