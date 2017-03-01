FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Herc Holdings files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
March 1, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Herc Holdings files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Expects to file its annual report on form 10-k within the prescribed time allowed pursuant to rule 12b-25

* Herc holdings- believes assessment to conclude co didn't maintain effective icfr as of dec 31, 2016

* Herc holdings- didn't maintain effective icfr because material weaknesses that had been previously identified, have not been fully remediated

* Herc holdings-believes haven't maintained effective icfr, as new material weaknesses have been identified relating to ineffective controls over revenue recognition Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lpzWgq) Further company coverage:

