6 months ago
BRIEF-Herc Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $0.49
March 1, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Herc Holdings reports Q4 loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Herc Holdings Inc

* Herc Holdings reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces full year guidance for 2017

* Q4 loss per share $0.49

* Says total revenues were $405.2 million in Q4 of 2016, compared with $422.4 million

* Q4 revenue view $407.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $550 to $590 million

* Says 2017 net fleet capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $275 million to $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

