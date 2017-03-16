FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Hercules Capital to benefit from Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hercules Capital to benefit from Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually(1) from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate

* Anticipates a 25 basis point increase in prime rate will contribute approximately $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, of nii per annum

* Anticipated increase in prime rate is not expected to have any material impact to our NII in Q1 2017

* Expected benefit from March 2017 rate increase is expected to materialize throughout our 2017 operating period

* Prime rate is expected to increase from 3.75 pct to 4.00 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.