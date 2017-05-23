FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
May 23, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Heritage Commerce Corp

* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering

* Heritage commerce - priced underwritten public offering of $40 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due june 1, 2027

* Heritage commerce corp - notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 5.25% per year

* Heritage commerce - commencing on june 1, 2022, interest rate on notes resets quarterly to three-month libor rate plus spread of 336.5 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

