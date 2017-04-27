April 27 Heritage Commerce Corp

* Heritage Commerce Corp earns $6.5 million in first quarter 2017, a 7 percent increase from first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Heritage Commerce Corp - net interest income increased 7 percent to $23.8 million for Q1 of 2017

