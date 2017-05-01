FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heritage-Crystal Clean reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21
May 1, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Heritage-Crystal Clean reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Heritage-crystal Clean Inc

* Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. announces 2017 record first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $80.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Heritage-Crystal clean says in February 2017, received a partial award for claims made in arbitration related to acquisition of FCC Environmental in 2014

* "On March 8, we entered into a settlement agreement with sellers of FCC Environmental"

* Under terms of March 8 agreement, "we agreed to withdraw all claims in arbitration"

* Under terms of March 8 agreement sellers of FCC environmental agreed to pay co $8.6 million in two equal installments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

