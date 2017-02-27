BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
Feb 27 Heritage-crystal Clean Inc
* Heritage-Crystal clean-entered into new credit agreement replacing co's third amended previous credit agreement dated as of june 29, 2015 - sec filing
* Heritage-Crystal clean - agreement provides for borrowings of up to $95 million;$65 million is in form of revolving facility,$30 million is available in form of term a loan
* Heritage-Crystal clean inc- term a loan will mature on february 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes