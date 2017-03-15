BRIEF-Heritage Insurance files amendment to shelf registration statement

March 15 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage insurance files amendment to shelf registration statement

* Heritage insurance holdings inc- has no current plans to issue securities under registration statement

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - shelf registration statement relating to securities has been filed with sec but has not yet become effective

* Heritage insurance - under shelf registration statement, once declared effective , co may issue various types of securities up to amount of $400 million