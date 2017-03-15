FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Heritage Insurance qtrly total revenue $102.8 mln vs $101.3 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Heritage Insurance qtrly total revenue $102.8 mln vs $101.3 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; enters 2017 in strong capital position

* Qtrly total revenue $ 102.8 million versus. $ 101.3 million

* Qtrly book value per share $ 12.41

* Heritage insurance holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects gross premiums earned for q1 of 2017 to be in range of $158 million to $162 million

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - related to zephyr acquisition, heritage expects to record about $2.4 million in amortization expense in q1 of 2017

* Heritage insurance holdings inc qtrly net premiums earned $ 94.9 million versus $ 97.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $105.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects its gross loss ratio, excluding hurricanes, for q1 of 2017 to be in range of 32% to 34%

* Heritage insurance holdings inc - heritage expects gross loss ratio, excluding hurricanes, to trend downward in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.