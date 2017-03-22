March 22 Herman Miller Inc -
* Herman Miller reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 sales fell 2.2 percent to $524.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2017 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Sees q4 2017 sales $575 million to $595 million
* Also recognized pre-tax restructuring expenses totaling
$2.7 million in q3
* In early phases of executing plan to reduce operating
costs, with target of achieving between $25 million- $35 million
of annual savings over next 3 years
