5 months ago
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek informs of a development with the U.S. Air force
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek informs of a development with the U.S. Air force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc:

* Heroux-Devtek informs of a development with the U.S. Air force

* Heroux Devtek - jointly submitted bid for logistics contract to provide total supply chain management for all landing gear parts requirements for some aircrafts

* Heroux Devtek Inc - corporation's joint bid has not been selected by USAF

* Heroux Devtek - anticipates business volume based on terms of current agreement with usaf to gradually phase out over course of fiscal year ending March 31, 2019

* Heroux Devtek Inc - management is presently evaluating its available options under current procedures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

