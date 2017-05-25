FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
May 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.25

* Q4 sales C$120.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$120.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heroux-Devtek Inc says as at March 31, 2017, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $405 million, versus $424 million three months earlier.

* Heroux Devtek Inc says expect a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018 when compared to fiscal year just ended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

