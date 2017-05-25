BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

May 25 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales c$120.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$120.7 million

* Heroux Devtek Inc says expect a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018

* Heroux Devtek Inc says expect sales growth to gradually resume, driven by ramp-up of new programs, to reach between $480 and $520 million in fiscal 2021