3 months ago
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales c$120.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$120.7 million

* Heroux Devtek Inc says expect a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018

* Heroux Devtek Inc says expect sales growth to gradually resume, driven by ramp-up of new programs, to reach between $480 and $520 million in fiscal 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

