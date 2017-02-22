FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust:

* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - deal for $36.0 million.

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - funded acquisition with proceeds from recent sale of Residence Inn Greenbelt, MD as part of a tax-deferred like-kind exchange

* Hersha Hospitality Trust says expects Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove to stabilize at an 8.0% - 8.5% yield on gross invested capital

* Says seller of Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove provided financing to company with an installment note for $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.