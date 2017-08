Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - deal for $79.0 million.

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - intends to engage in a tax-deferred reverse like-kind exchange with respect to company's acquisition of Pan Pacific

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - disposition of suburban west coast portfolio is forecast to generate approximately $65 million in taxable gains