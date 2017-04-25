FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
April 25, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust

* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

* Hersha Hospitality Trust - Q1 2017 comparable portfolio revpar growth of 3.1%

* Hersha Hospitality Trust sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.08 - $2.31

* Sees comparable property revpar growth for 2017 between 0.0% and 2.0%

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

