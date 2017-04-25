BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

April 25 (Reuters) - Hersha Hospitality Trust
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust - Q1 2017 comparable portfolio revpar growth of 3.1%
* Hersha Hospitality Trust sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.08 - $2.31
* Sees comparable property revpar growth for 2017 between 0.0% and 2.0%
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S