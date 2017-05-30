FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 bln private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation
May 30, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 bln private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears​

* Hertz Global - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from notes to redeem outstanding $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25pct senior notes due 2018

* Hertz Global - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from notes also to redeem $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct senior notes due 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

