3 months ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings prices $1.25 billion private offering of secured
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings prices $1.25 billion private offering of secured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.25 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation

* Unit ‍entered into an agreement to sell $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.625 pct senior second priority secured notes due 2022​

* ‍notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears​

* Hertz Global says ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from issuance to redeem in outstanding $250.0 million principal amount of 4.25 pct senior notes due 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

