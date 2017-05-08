FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.61
May 8, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

* Hertz global holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.61

* Q1 loss per share $2.69 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.94 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 U.S. RAC net vehicle depreciation per unit per month increased 15% versus same period last year to $348

* Hertz global holdings says "while our performance doesn't yet reflect our investments and may continue to be uneven, we are seeing signs of progress" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

