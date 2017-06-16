Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Hess Corp
* Hess Corp - in 2017 and 2018, Hess and its partners plan to continue exploration and appraisal of 6.6 million acre Stabroek block
* Has sanctioned first phase of development of Liza field located on Stabroek block offshore Guyana
* First phase of a planned multiphase development of Liza field is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately $3.2 billion
* Hess Corp - Hess' net share of development costs is forecast to be approximately $955 million relating to Liza field project
* Hess - first phase of planned multiphase development of Liza field will develop approximately 450 million barrels of oil, with first oil expected by 2020
* Hess Corp - gross discovered recoverable resources for Stabroek block are now estimated to be 2.0 billion to 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pound slides to 2-mth low with higher rate hopes doused (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)