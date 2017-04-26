BRIEF-Hess hedges nearly third of 2017 output with $50/barrel price floor

April 26 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Says expects Hess Midstream Partners LP to file form 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May

* Chief Executive John Hess says has hedged production of 80,000 bpd for rest of year

* CEO says hedge program has floor of $50/barrel oil

* CEO says expects North Malay Basin project to come online in Q4

* CEO says expects to make final investment decision on Liza project by mid-year

* CEO says Stampede project in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico to come online first half of 2018

* CEO says expects to add two drilling rigs in North Dakota during fourth quarter

* Says expects to produce 300,000 to 310,000 boepd for 2017

* Says expects to drill 80 North Dakota wells this year and bring 75 online

* Says expects capital spending to increase rest of year from Q1 as ramps up in Bakken, elsewhere

* CEO says North Dakota service costs are increasing

* Says expects oil prices should start to rise to attract new oil industry investment

* Says no plans to adds drilling rigs to Utica shale this year

* CEO says border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana won't affect final investment decision on Liza project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)